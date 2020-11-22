1/1
Roger Lyman Livermore
1924 - 2020
Roger Lyman Livermore, 96, of Nashua passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack.

He was born in Nashua, NH on July 22, 1924 to the late William and Mabel (Batchelder) Livermore. He was raised in Nashua and graduated from Nashua High School in 1942. Roger enlisted into the U.S. Army serving in World War II as a medic from 1943 to 1946 and achieved the rank of Corporal. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Roger graduated from Boston University in 1950 with a degree in Business. He worked as an insurance agent with National Grange for almost 50 years before his retirement.

Roger was a member of the Odd Fellows for over 50 years, was in the Lions Club and the Master of Gate City Grange. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing tennis, playing mini-golf with his grandchildren and climbing many of the White Mountains in his younger years. After retirement, he worked part-time delivering flowers for Woodman's Florist for several years. He then delivered food for Meals on Wheels for 20 years.

Along with his parents, he was pre-deceased by a granddaughter, Carrie Livermore; his two half-brothers, Harry and Ray Livermore, Sr.; a half-sister, Eleanor Balcom, and two nephews, Louis Cecere and Ray William Livermore, Jr.

Roger will be forever remembered and loved by his wife of 65 years, Ann (Traversy) Livermore; his three children, Susan and her husband Douglas Beals, James Livermore and his wife Helene, and Richard Livermore and his fiancÃ©e Debra LaValley; seven grandchildren, Christopher Livermore and his partner Crystal Playdon, Jamie and her husband Jeff Gagnon, Courtney and her husband Matt Carey, Jeffrey Beals and his wife Brittany, Evan Beals, Tyler and Sarah Livermore; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kaedance, Kody and Kai, and many nieces and nephews.

Due to current public health and safety restrictions, Roger's funeral service and interment at the NH Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen will take place at a later date.

For those who wish, memorial contributions in Roger's memory can be made to either Meals on Wheels, 395 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack NH 03054 or to Home, Health & Hospice Care, c/o Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack NH 03054

To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com



Published in Union Leader on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ashleigh, Ron, Ronnie, Angie and Louis Murdock
November 18, 2020
Carl and I have known Roger and Ann for 35 years as professionals and later became close friends. I will miss recent times visiting Roger and enjoying cribbage games. He couldn't believe that a woman could beat him :) We will miss your annual Christmas rum cakes of which you faithfully delivered every year and was thoroughly enjoyed by all! Condolences to the family. RIP Roger
Kathy Hatfield
November 17, 2020
Our condolences to all the family.
Robin and Ken Montgomery
November 17, 2020
As an Odd Fellow I had the pleasure of meeting Roger and attending several lodge functions with him. I will always remember his friendly smile and generous personality. Farewell my Brother Until we Meet again.
Douglas Whitney
Acquaintance
November 17, 2020
I will always have loving memories of Uncle Roger. My love, thoughts and prayers are with all the family. My Mom told me once that as long as you hold a person in your heart, they will always be with you, and that is true. God Bless you all.
Patricia Lazeren
Family
November 17, 2020
Cheryl Livermore
Family
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
