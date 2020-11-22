Roger Lyman Livermore, 96, of Nashua passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack.
He was born in Nashua, NH on July 22, 1924 to the late William and Mabel (Batchelder) Livermore. He was raised in Nashua and graduated from Nashua High School in 1942. Roger enlisted into the U.S. Army serving in World War II as a medic from 1943 to 1946 and achieved the rank of Corporal. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Roger graduated from Boston University in 1950 with a degree in Business. He worked as an insurance agent with National Grange for almost 50 years before his retirement.
Roger was a member of the Odd Fellows for over 50 years, was in the Lions Club and the Master of Gate City Grange. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing tennis, playing mini-golf with his grandchildren and climbing many of the White Mountains in his younger years. After retirement, he worked part-time delivering flowers for Woodman's Florist for several years. He then delivered food for Meals on Wheels for 20 years.
Along with his parents, he was pre-deceased by a granddaughter, Carrie Livermore; his two half-brothers, Harry and Ray Livermore, Sr.; a half-sister, Eleanor Balcom, and two nephews, Louis Cecere and Ray William Livermore, Jr.
Roger will be forever remembered and loved by his wife of 65 years, Ann (Traversy) Livermore; his three children, Susan and her husband Douglas Beals, James Livermore and his wife Helene, and Richard Livermore and his fiancÃ©e Debra LaValley; seven grandchildren, Christopher Livermore and his partner Crystal Playdon, Jamie and her husband Jeff Gagnon, Courtney and her husband Matt Carey, Jeffrey Beals and his wife Brittany, Evan Beals, Tyler and Sarah Livermore; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kaedance, Kody and Kai, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to current public health and safety restrictions, Roger's funeral service and interment at the NH Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen will take place at a later date.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in Roger's memory can be made to either Meals on Wheels, 395 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack NH 03054 or to Home, Health & Hospice Care, c/o Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack NH 03054
