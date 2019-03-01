LEBANON - Roger M. Bergeron, 61, passed away unexpectedly following a long battle with Parkinson's disease Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born and grew up in Manchester, NH graduating from Memorial High School. As a teen he enjoyed tinkering and repairing mini bikes and small engines. Roger worked for Timken Aerospace as a machinist. He enjoyed photography, fishing, camping and skiing. He was married to Bonnie (Hamel) Bergeron on July 20, 1991.
Roger was predeceased by his father, Lucien Bergeron, in 1984. He leaves behind his mother, Jeannette (Charest) Bergeron; wife, Bonnie Bergeron; son, Derek Bergeron; step daughter, Nicole (Goyette) Fusco, and her husband, Jim; two sisters, Yvonne LeBlanc and her husband, Paul, and Jenna Gray; two grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to Roger's memorial calling hours on Tuesday, March 5th from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon. Roger's memorial service will begin at 5 p.m. Following Roger's memorial service, all are welcome to the Lebanon Elks #2099 to continue to celebrate.
