Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Pius X Church Candia Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Roger M. Tancrede, 91, of Manchester, died Dec. 20, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family after a brief illness.



Born in Manchester on Nov. 2, 1928, he was the son of Donat and Ida (Laverdiere) Tancrede. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



In his early years, he worked many years for Derry Shoe Co. Before retiring, he worked as a superintendent for Barry Manufacturing Co.



Devoted to his faith and parish, Roger was a longtime communicate of St. Pius X Church, where he was active as an altar server, Eucharistic minister, sacristan and lector.



He was a member of the Marian Council, Knights of Columbus.



Roger was a world traveler. His greatest joy was spending time with family who brought him endless pride and joy. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. He will be remembered for his warm smile and gentlemanly ways. Roger will be missed deeply and will always hold an honored place in the history of his family.



He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Rita (Charbonneau) Tancrede. She died Aug. 23, 1995. He was also predeceased by six brothers, Alfred, Armand, Jean-Marie, Lionel, Raymond, and the Rev. Monsignor Roland E. Tancrede



Family members include four sons, Roland Tancrede and his wife, Joan, of Candia, Marcel Tancrede and his companion, Betty Jean Love, of Englewood, Fla., Michael Tancrede and his wife, Shirley, of Weare, and Roger Tancrede and his wife, Pauline, of Weare; two daughters, Suzanne Roberts and her husband, James, of Manchester, and Denise Tancrede and her companion, Daniel Small, of Pembrook; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Herve Tancrede and his wife, Jeanne, of Manchester; a sister, Lorraine Lemay of Rochester; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Dec. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



The funeral is Friday, Dec. 27, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from St. Pius X Church, Candia Road, Manchester.



Burial will follow in St. Augustin Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Pius X Church, 575 Candia Road, Manchester, N.H. 03109.



For more information visit







MANCHESTER - Roger M. Tancrede, 91, of Manchester, died Dec. 20, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family after a brief illness.Born in Manchester on Nov. 2, 1928, he was the son of Donat and Ida (Laverdiere) Tancrede. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.In his early years, he worked many years for Derry Shoe Co. Before retiring, he worked as a superintendent for Barry Manufacturing Co.Devoted to his faith and parish, Roger was a longtime communicate of St. Pius X Church, where he was active as an altar server, Eucharistic minister, sacristan and lector.He was a member of the Marian Council, Knights of Columbus.Roger was a world traveler. His greatest joy was spending time with family who brought him endless pride and joy. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. He will be remembered for his warm smile and gentlemanly ways. Roger will be missed deeply and will always hold an honored place in the history of his family.He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Rita (Charbonneau) Tancrede. She died Aug. 23, 1995. He was also predeceased by six brothers, Alfred, Armand, Jean-Marie, Lionel, Raymond, and the Rev. Monsignor Roland E. TancredeFamily members include four sons, Roland Tancrede and his wife, Joan, of Candia, Marcel Tancrede and his companion, Betty Jean Love, of Englewood, Fla., Michael Tancrede and his wife, Shirley, of Weare, and Roger Tancrede and his wife, Pauline, of Weare; two daughters, Suzanne Roberts and her husband, James, of Manchester, and Denise Tancrede and her companion, Daniel Small, of Pembrook; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Herve Tancrede and his wife, Jeanne, of Manchester; a sister, Lorraine Lemay of Rochester; and nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Dec. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.The funeral is Friday, Dec. 27, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from St. Pius X Church, Candia Road, Manchester.Burial will follow in St. Augustin Cemetery, Manchester.Memorial donations may be made to St. Pius X Church, 575 Candia Road, Manchester, N.H. 03109.For more information visit www.connorhealy.com Published in Union Leader on Dec. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close