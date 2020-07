Roger Mueller of Brentwood, N.H., passed away at home on July 4, 2020.



He was born on Dec. 10, 1964, in Bangor Maine, the son of George and Marilyn Mueller.



He is survived by his mother; four brothers, Kenneth,Bill,Scott,Carl; and a sister,Nancy; also two nieces,Tiffany and Samantha; and three nephews,Eric,Billy Jr., and Carl Jr.



Roger attended the Timberlane schools in Plaistow, N.H.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store