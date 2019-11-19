Roger N. Cassidy

Guest Book
Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Home
250 Coolidge Ave
Manchester, NH
03102
(603)-625-5777
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium
250 Coolidge Avenue
Manchester, NH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
247 South Main Street
Manchester, NH
View Map
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Roger N. Cassidy, 83, of Manchester, passed away on Nov. 16, 2019, in his residence after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Manchester on Aug. 5, 1936, he was the son of the late Wallace and Cecile (Lemire) Cassidy.

He worked 25 years for Waumbec Mills and also served 20 years as a lieutenant for Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

He and his wife raised seven children together. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson side shift motorcycle and was known as "SCAT" during his time playing football.

He was an avid fisherman, and loved watching the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and New England Patriots. In addition, he enjoyed spending summers on Northwood Lake with his wife and children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild.

He was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart Church.

Family members include his wife of 63 years, Irene (Cote) Cassidy; his children, Diane Healy and husband John of Westford, Deborah Ouellette of Goffstown, Daniel Cassidy of Chichester, Darlene Cassidy and husband James Provencher of Bedford, and Dina Detone and husband Peter of Weare; his son-in-law Donnie Hill of Katy, Texas; nine grandchildren, John Austin, Joshua, Justin, Ashleigh, Jessica, Devon, Skye, Anthony and Dominic; and a great-grandchild, Cora Rose.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Donna Hill of Katy, Texas; his son, David Cassidy of Manchester; and his brothers, Andrew and Maurice Cassidy of Manchester.

The family would like to thank all of the nurses at the VNA for their loving hospice care of Roger.

SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester.

A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church, 265 S. Main St., Manchester. Urn burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 19, 2019
