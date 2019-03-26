Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Roger N. Davies Sr., of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the New Hampshire Veterans Home, Tilton, surrounded by his loving family.Born in Northampton, Mass., he was the youngest child of the late Walter and Olive (Barnum) Davies. Raised and educated in Northampton, Roger was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of 1945. Shortly after graduation, Roger entered the service.An honorably discharged veteran, Roger proudly served his country during World War II as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his active duty military service, Roger continued his dedicated service as a first sergeant in the Massachusetts National Guard, based in Northampton, Mass. Roger retired from the National Guard after more than 20 years of loyal service. For many years, Roger was a member and past Commander of the Marine Corps League of Manchester.Roger attended Fitchburg State College, graduating cum laude with a bachelor's degree in industrial arts. He matriculated to the University of Maryland where he earned a master's degree in education. Before becoming an educator, Roger worked as an inspector for the National Conference of States on Building Codes and Standards. A devoted educator, Roger taught technical drawing and industrial arts for two years in Maryland and for 15 years at Milford High School. Roger was a recipient of the Distinguished Toastmasters Award. In his spare time, Roger enjoyed writing short stories and poetry and was a past president of the Poetry Society of New Hampshire.Family members include his six sons, Roger N. Davies, Jr. of Embarrass, Minn., Keith O. of Springfield, Mass., Brian A. of Springfield, Mass., William P. of Chester, Walter E. of Hooksett, and Jonathan of Linkwood, Md., and their families to include his daughters-in-law and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy (Gallagher) Davies, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage, his sister, Ruth (O'Reilly) and his brother, Walter "Ken" Davies.SERVICES: Visitation will take place in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Wednesday, March 27, from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by his funeral service at 4 p.m. To view Roger's Online Tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Funeral Home Phaneuf Funeral Homes

