MANCHESTER - Roger P. "Papa" Lachance, 79 of Manchester, passed into the arms of his eternal father on Aug. 1, 2019, after a lengthy and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
Born in Manchester on May 16, 1940, he was predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth; his father, Henry; and his brother, Edmond of Lincoln, Neb.
Roger had many talents. He was a graceful ice skater and dancer, had the ability to skillfully navigate 18 wheels and was always the family "go to" for his creative ability to use everyday items for other uses.
In addition, Roger was the family documentarian, recording all of life's precious moments including holidays and family gatherings.
Roger will be greatly missed by those who were fortunate enough to have known him. Roger loved life and despite the confining limitations associated with Parkinson's, remained selfless with a willingness to help those in need.
Family members include his wife of 59 years, Carmel (Francoeur); his daughters, Linda of Manchester, and Liza and her husband Marc of Concord; his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Chantal, Brian and Andrew; his three great- grandchildren; his loving sister, Rita Gregoire and her husband Bertrand Gregoire and their extended family; and nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Hillsborough County Nursing Home and Home Health & Hospice for the care they provided.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. from the Parish of the Transfiguration Church, 107 Alsace St., Manchester. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 8, 2019