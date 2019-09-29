Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Philip Croteau. View Sign Service Information Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando 895 S Goldenrod Rd Orlando , FL 32822 (407)-277-4227 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Red Blazer Restaurant Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roger P. Croteau, 77 of Orlando FL and Manchester, NH, died unexpectedly on Sept 17, 2019. Born in Disraeli, Quebec, Canada on March 13, 1942, he was the son of Marie and Onesime Croteau. Roger lived most of his life in Manchester, NH until moving to Orlando, Florida in 2004. Before retiring, he worked at Velcro USA in Manchester for many years. He loved hockey and played for the Alpine Club in his younger years, enjoyed days at the beach, the horse and dog tracks and his animals. Roger loved his family and always put them first. He will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Helene Croteau in 2002, as well as his brother and sisters. Roger is survived by his partner of 16 years, Janice Turner; his two sons, Alain Croteau and his wife, Melissa (Missy) of Weare , NH; and Michael Croteau of Concord, NH. Grandchildren Holly Charest and her husband Kyle of Manchester, NH; and Nicholas Croteau and his wife Kaitlyn of Manchester, NH; and Gavin Croteau of Weare, NH. His family included Janice's children, Kerry-Lynn LaFlamme and her wife Nicole; Julie Turner; Ken Turner; Jill Roberts and her husband Billy; and Kyle Turner. Grandchildren Alex Roberts, Kayla Labonte, Dylan Labonte, Samuel Turner, Ella LaFlamme, Ben LaFlamme and Kendalyn Roberts. He is also survived by his brothers, sister, and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 6, 2019 starting at noon the Red Blazer Restaurant, Concord NH. Memorial contributions may be made to the at

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.