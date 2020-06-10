Roger R. Caine, 68, of Manchester, N.H., passed away on May 28, 2020, of natural causes.Born in Laconia, he was the son of Walter and Ida (Corriveau) Caine.During the Vietnam War, he proudly served with the Marine Corps. He was an avid outdoorsman and motorcycle enthusiast. He was a machinist at Haas Automation in California for many years.Family members include his loving wife, Barbara (Burns); his children Melissa, Robert, Robyn, Tim and wife Sarah, Matt and his wife Macie, Christine, Riley, Brandon; as well as 13 grandchildren. Other family members include a sister, Linda and her husband Roger; and countless friends he loved dearly.Burial will take place at the NH Veterans Cemetery on June 19, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.