Service Information

Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester , NH 03104
(603)-625-6951

Visitation
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St.
Manchester , NH

Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
267 Webster St.
Manchester , NH

Obituary

Roger R. Gagnon, 87, of Manchester, died March 11, 2020 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home, after a period of declining health, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Manchester on August 27, 1932, he was the son of the late Theodore and Marie L. (Vallee) Gagnon. He served in the US Army & Marine Corp during the Korean War and was honorably discharged at the rank of Private First Class in 1953. Roger worked as a labor foreman for Blanchard-Stebbins for many years. He then worked as plant manager for American Red Cross for 13 years, before retiring in 1994.



Roger enjoyed time spent traveling and loved to fix things. He was a very generous man who was kind to others. Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.



Surviving family members include his wife of 67 years, Pauline E. (Fournier) Gagnon of Manchester; one daughter, Louise Rainville and husband Arthur of Concord; one son, Richard Gagnon and wife Marlene of Manchester; six grandchildren, Alan Michalak and wife Joanna, Matthew Gagnon and wife Shannon, Melissa Beland and husband Robert, Keil Muehleisen, Joshua Rainville, and Abigail Rainville; seven great grandchildren, Antoini and Katerina Michalak, Kaelyn and Kayson Gagnon, and Jacoby, Jase and Jameson Beland; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one daughter, Diane Muelhleisen in 2015.



SERVICES: A calling hour will take place from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on Tuesday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm on Tuesday at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 225 Hemlock St., Manchester. Committal prayers to follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: VNA, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109. To leave a message of condolence, please go to







