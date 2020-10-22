Dearest Brother, while I am consoled that you no longer are suffering, I will miss you so very much. You are now in "a better place". I believe that with my whole heart. The cross you carried was a heavy one, yet you bore it without complaint, I hope with your help and strenght that when my time comes I will be able to do the same. I love you and will miss you please visit me in my dreams, as you remain in my heart

Juliette Bonenfant

Family