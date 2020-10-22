1/1
Roger R. Tousignant
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger R. Tousignant, 71, of Manchester, died October 16, 2020 at Elliot Hospital after a long period of declining health.

He was born in Manchester on August 20, 1949 to Hildedge and Claire (Desfosses) Tousignant) Mailhot. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester.

Roger was a graduate of Ste. Marie High School Class of '68. After graduation he joined the U.S. Marine Corps.

Roger began a career at the Manchester Police Department at the age of sixteen with the Neighborhood Youth Corps. He later worked in the Traffic Division and then moved on to the Records Division where he later became the Records Division Supervisor. During that period he was instrumental in bringing the MPD into the computer age. He sought out the system and software that best met the needs of the MPD. He also prosecuted cases in the Manchester District Court. At the time of his retirement he was the Budgets Administrator. Roger took every opportunity to better himself for his job by taking classes in Standardized Crime Reporting, Police Prosecutor as well as several courses at The New England Institute of Law Enforcement Management at Babson College.

After retirement he volunteered for the St. Joseph Community Services Meals on Wheels program and the VASH program through the Manchester VA hospital.

Roger was an avid 10-pin bowler and would travel to national tournaments across the United States. His love and knowledge for the sport continued when he joined the Wii Bowling League at the William B. Cashin Senior Center. In spite of his disabilities he bowled 200+ perfect games; an accomplishment that he was very proud of.

He was a life member of the Catholic War Veterans Post 1624 and the NH Association of Chiefs of Police. He was also a member of the Blinded Veterans Association.

He was predeceased by his parents; three siblings, Judith Courchesne, Arthur Tousignant and Raymond Tousignant and his stepfather, Arthur Mailhot.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Doris E. (Richer) Tousignant of Manchester; a daughter, Lisa Hanel of Manchester; their son-in-law, Eric Hanel, of Manchester; two grandchildren, Cpl. Zachary A. Hanel, USMC of Cherry Point, NC and Alyssa Hanel, attending Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, ME; a sister, Juliette Bonenfant and her husband, George, of Manchester and many cousins, nieces and nephews and close friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Elliot Hospital's Fitch Unit, as well as the Elliot Center for Palliative Care for the warm and tender care they showed Roger during his final days. Many thanks also to the VA's Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST), Future Insight and Home Instead for the special services they provided Roger.

SERVICES: A walk-through visitation with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family is Sunday (10/25) from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A cemetery committal service with masks is Monday (10/26) at 3 p.m. at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.

Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.michaeljfox.org/donate, or Retinitis Pigmentosa at www.retinafoundation.org/donate

To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Committal
03:00 PM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
October 21, 2020
Doris, We are saddened that you no longer have your loving Roger by your side, but be assured he will be watching over you and your family. We rejoice in the fact that we got to visit with him at our 50th class reunion. From this day forward I will be thinking of all of you as I hear thunder in the sky and wonder if Roger is at his game again. Aloha, Diane & Jacky Dugied
Diane Dugied
Classmate
October 21, 2020
Juliette...my heart goes out to you and your family..but as you say..he is no longer suffering...
Barbara Thibeault
Friend
October 21, 2020
Doris and family. I want to tell you how sorry I am to hear about Roger. What you wrote on facebook to the classmates was very emotional. My prayers and thoughts go out to you and the family.
Stella Bourque
Friend
October 21, 2020
Doris, Our deepest sympathies to you and your family. You are in our prayers. Roger & Denise Corriveau, Newport VT
Roger Corriveau
Coworker
October 21, 2020
Dear Doris and family, we are so sorry for your loss he was a great man, hopefully we will try to be there so we can pay our respect to you and the family, with love Arlene and Donald Pouliot
Donald Pouliot
Friend
October 21, 2020
Doris and family I am so sorry for your loss. Roger was a wonderful friend and a loving man.
Pauline Marcoux
Friend
October 21, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. May Roger Rest In Peace.
Colleen Driscoll
Coworker
October 20, 2020
To the Tousignant family-
On behalf of the Fr Louis Ramsey Catholic War Veterans Post 1624, Manchester, NH, as I am a member from afar, I was informed by our commander, Maurice Tremblay, of your loss, Ronald Tousignant. May his honorable service to his family, community, state and nation be rewarded in life everlasting. As Ron has now joined many who made our organization years back a great legacy and those of us remaining will keep our mission alive for generations to come. Respectfully submitted-
David Pelletier
October 20, 2020
Roger was a very honorable man! I was blessed to know him. My condolences to Doris, Lisa, Eric and his entire family.
Jim CALNAN
Family Friend
October 20, 2020
Doris. I'm so sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for you. You will always have the memories
Sue Vachon
Friend
October 20, 2020
Juliette Bonenfant
Family
October 20, 2020
Dearest Brother, while I am consoled that you no longer are suffering, I will miss you so very much. You are now in "a better place". I believe that with my whole heart. The cross you carried was a heavy one, yet you bore it without complaint, I hope with your help and strenght that when my time comes I will be able to do the same. I love you and will miss you please visit me in my dreams, as you remain in my heart
Juliette Bonenfant
Family
October 20, 2020
Roger was incredible at Wii Bowling! He got so many 300 games he almost has his own plaque at the Cashin Senior Center. We enjoyed having him on the league and was an inspiration to many players proving that despite a disability you can still accomplish things.
Kimberly Drohan
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved