Roger Raymond Talbot

Guest Book
  • "I loved playing games with him, especially corn hole. I..."
    - Danielle Lamotte
  • "You were the sweetest kindest man I ever met , I will miss..."
    - Deanna Kotkowski
  • "I will miss you 7 1/2 I will always remembers our time and..."
  • "Our sincere deep condolence to the Talbot family. Roger was..."
    - Tom & Linda Harpole
Service Information
Griffith Cline Funeral Home
720 Manatee Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL
34205
(941)-748-1011
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Griffith Cline Funeral Home
720 Manatee Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
505 26th St. W.
Palmetto, FL
Obituary
BRADENTON, Fla. - Roger Raymond Talbot went to be with his Savior and Redeemer on Thursday, April 18, 2019, with his family by his side.

Roger was born in Saco, Maine, on Feb. 8, 1942.

In 1961, Roger married the love of his life Claudette. Roger and Claudette lived in the Manchester, N.H., area and raised seven children until 1979 when they moved to Bradenton.

In 1980, Roger along with his wife opened the Palmetto Meat Shop. Roger truly loved all his customers and friends that he met on his journey.

Roger was a charter member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Bradenton.

Roger was preceded in death by his mother and father, Gertrude and Arthur, and daughters, Jacqueline and Christine.

Family members include his wife Claudette; children David, Nicole, Claudine, Audrey and Roger; his siblings Arthur, Ronnie and Terry; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, April 25, in Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, Bradenton, Fla.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, April 26, from Holy Cross Catholic Church, Palmetto, Fla.

Burial will follow in Skyway Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be sent to www.GriffithCline.com.

Rondo:

Goodbye, good luck, and may the good Lord take a like'n to ya.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 25, 2019
