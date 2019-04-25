BRADENTON, Fla. - Roger Raymond Talbot went to be with his Savior and Redeemer on Thursday, April 18, 2019, with his family by his side.
Roger was born in Saco, Maine, on Feb. 8, 1942.
In 1961, Roger married the love of his life Claudette. Roger and Claudette lived in the Manchester, N.H., area and raised seven children until 1979 when they moved to Bradenton.
In 1980, Roger along with his wife opened the Palmetto Meat Shop. Roger truly loved all his customers and friends that he met on his journey.
Roger was a charter member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Bradenton.
Roger was preceded in death by his mother and father, Gertrude and Arthur, and daughters, Jacqueline and Christine.
Family members include his wife Claudette; children David, Nicole, Claudine, Audrey and Roger; his siblings Arthur, Ronnie and Terry; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, April 25, in Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, Bradenton, Fla.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, April 26, from Holy Cross Catholic Church, Palmetto, Fla.
Burial will follow in Skyway Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to www.GriffithCline.com.
Rondo:
Goodbye, good luck, and may the good Lord take a like'n to ya.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 25, 2019