MANCHESTER - Roger Robert Huard, 81, of Manchester, passed away on March 28, 2020, after a recent illness.



Born in Manchester on Nov. 2, 1938, he was the son of the late Alfred and Lydia (Trottier) Huard. He shared 59 years of marriage with his wife, Lucille (Fournier) Huard, who passed away in December 2019.



Raised in Bedford, Roger later moved to Manchester, where he graduated from local schools. He was also a graduate of Northeastern University.



Roger made a career as an electrical technician, working for various companies including Honeywell, Raytheon, Cabletron and Sanmina.



He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting and camping with family and friends. He was a lifelong member of the Pointers Fish and Game Club.



The pillar of strength for his family, Roger was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.



Family members include his daughter, Karen Lavigne and her husband Michael; his sons, Steven Huard and his wife Ly-Ly, Michael Huard and his wife Pennie, and Scott Huard and his wife Karen; his sister, Doris Ploss; his grandsons, Ryan, Gage, Shawn and Wyatt; his step-grandsons, Eddie and Erik; and extended family members and friends.



In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Gerry Huard and Pauline Harris.



SERVICES: Services will be held privately. He will be laid to rest alongside his wife in Mount Calvary Cemetery.



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



