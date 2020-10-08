Roger Tremblay, 83, of Manchester NH, passed away peacefully on October 5th, 2020 with family at his side. Born on June 9th, 1937 to Lucien & Emillienne (Roy) Tremblay, he would later marry his best friend and life partner, Yolande, with whom he shared over 61 years of marriage.
Roger was born in Canada and spent the majority of his life in Manchester, NH where he worked as a carpenter for many years. He took pride in maintaining his home and his gardens, and was both the handyman and green thumb for his family.
Roger will be remembered as a kind-hearted, hard-working and fun-loving man who loved his friends and his family immensely. Above all else, Roger loved any reason to gather his family together, and will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.
Roger is survived by his wife Yolande Tremblay; daughter Guylaine (Tremblay) Gordon and her husband Edward; daughter Maryse (Tremblay) Dusseault and her husband Gary; grandchildren Zachary Gordon, Melanie Dusseault & Erica Gordon; as well as many extended family members and friends.
His family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at the Arbors in Bedford for the excellent care they provided for Roger.
A celebration of Roger's life will be held on Friday, October 9th at 11:30 AM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester NH, with a service beginning at 12:30 PM. He will be laid to rest immediately after the service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester NH. Please note that current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NH Easter Seals Senior Care Program.
To view Roger's online tribute, or send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net
.