FRANKLIN - Roger W. Poitras, 76, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the company of his loving family after a lengthy period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on Dec. 29, 1942, he was the son of Leo and Maria (Chretien) Poitras.
He was educated in area schools.
He enlisted in the military and proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy.
Upon honorable discharge, Roger began a long and successful career as a truck driver beginning with Hoods and eventually retiring from C&S Grocers/Brattleboro Haulage.
In his spare time, Roger enjoyed vegetable gardening and watching Boston Red Sox games. He also enjoyed playing Yahtzee, climbing and cutting trees, and crafting beautiful wooden furniture for family and friends.
Family members include his wife of 27 years, Betty K. (Kimball); his children, Mitch Poitras and wife Cathy, and Denise Bartlett and husband Kenneth, Steve Annis, Nate Annis, and Jodi Desrosiers; a brother, Leo Poitras and wife Doris; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, May 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King St., Boscawen. A funeral service begins at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place Friday, May 10, at 2 p.m. in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on May 8, 2019