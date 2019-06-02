Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Graveside service 12:00 PM NH State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roland R. Boisvert, 80, of Goffstown, passed away on May 25, 2019 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home. He was born on March 7, 1939 in Manchester, NH to the late Raoul and Yvonne (Chicoine) Boisvert.



He was raised and educated in Manchester before enlisting and honorably serving in the United States Airforce. He spent the majority of his career as a Data Processing Manager at The Telegraph before retirement. During his retirement years, he drove for NAPA Auto Parts. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed spending his time watching his son Chris bowl and his grandson Colton play hockey. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was joined by his beloved wife Theresa (Fournier) Boisvert of 57 years on May 28, 2019, three days after his passing.



He leaves behind his sons James Boisvert and wife Jennifer of Auburn, Steven Boisvert and wife Karina of Pelham, and Christopher Boisvert of Nashua; daughter Michelle Boisvert of Manchester; 8 grandchildren, Ethan, Hailey, Faith, Alyssa, Kyra, Colby, Colton, Noah; brother Gerald Boisvert of Litchfield; and sister Irene Kibler of Leland, NC.



The Boisvert family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Hillsborough County Nursing Home for their care and kindness shown to their father.



SERVICES: A gathering will be held on Thursday, June 6th from 10 am -12 pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, located at 243 Hanover St. Manchester NH. A memorial service will follow at 12 pm in the funeral home. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, June 7th at 12 pm at the New Hampshire State Veteran Cemetery located at 110 Daniel Webster Hwy Boscawen NH, 03303.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the VA Medical Center at 718 Smyth Rd, Manchester, NH 03104 or to the Hillsborough County Nursing home at 400 Mast Rd, Goffstown, NH 03045.



