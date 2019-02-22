Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland David Bruno. View Sign





Roland D. Bruno, 63, of Derry, NH passed away Saturday February 16, 2019 at his residence, after a courageous battle with cancer. Roland was born January 24, 1956 in Derry and was a son of the late Louis H. and Lois (Day) Bruno. He was raised and educated in Derry and was a lifelong resident of Derry.Roland was the owner and operator of Roland Bruno Paving and Construction. He also worked as a plow operator with the town of Derry for 35 years. Roland was a lifetime member of the Halcyon Club of Derry, and a former member of the Order of Eagles in Derry. He had a lifelong love of cars and will forever be remembered for the special bond he shared with his grandchildren.Members of the family include his son, Roland L. Bruno of Derry, three grandchildren, McKenna, Jackson and Lilliana Bruno, two brothers and their wives, Louis T. & Rosemary Bruno, of Londonderry and Tony & Shirley Bruno also of Derry. He was predeceased by his brother Norman Bruno.After cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice 25 Nashua Rd, Londonderry, NH 03053. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Peabody Funeral Home

15 Birch Street

Derry , NH 03038

(603) 432-2801

