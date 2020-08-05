1/1
Roland E. Duval
Roland E. Duval, 87, formerly of Northfield, died in Sumter, SC, on July 28, 2020.

Roland was born in Manchester and resided in Northfield before moving to Manning, SC in 2002.

He was employed at Arwood Corp. and Scott and Williams. Later, he and his wife owned and operated the former Happy Hour Restaurant in Tilton for several years. He lastly worked for Quin-T in Tilton prior to retirement.

Roland served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a life member of Whiteman-Davidson American Legion Post #49 in Northfield where he was a member of the Honor Guard, and a life member of Franklin VFW Post #1698.

Roland was a communicant of St. Mary of The Assumption Church in Tilton.

His wife, Frances (Blodgett) Duval died in 2019 and was predeceased by sons Dennis J. Duval and Roland E. Duval III.

Family members include 2 sons: Brian M. Duval of Columbia, SC and Kenneth Duval and wife Beth of Laconia, grandchildren Brian and Lauren, great grandchildren, siblings: Bonni Ouellette, Donald Smagula, Gloria Gionet, and Sandy Moniz, all of Manchester, Rene Smagula of Hooksett, Beverly Foskin of Hampstead, NC, Joanne Gordon of Raymond, and Robert Smagula of Goffstown, and nieces and nephews.

There are no visiting hours. A Mass celebrating Roland's life will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at 10 am in St. Mary of The Assumption Church, Chestnut St., Tilton. Burial with military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery, Tilton. Social distancing and face coverings are required.

Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the Duval family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com



Published in Union Leader on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of The Assumption Church
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thibault-Neun Funeral Home
