Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
DURHAM - Roland G. Bellavance, 96, of Durham, died on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, Dover.
He was born in Stanstead, Quebec, Canada, on May 13, 1923, the son of Philemon and Marie Fabiola (Gagnon) Bellavance.
He grew up in Berlin and attended Guardian Angel Parochial School and Berlin High School and graduated with the class of 1941. He then went on to attend George Washington University.
Roland worked for the United States Secret Service in Washington, D.C., for 30 years.
He retired to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for 31 years and, in 2007, returned to New Hampshire, living in Durham until his passing.
He is survived by grandnephews, Ronald Dumont and Michael Dumont; a grandniece, Melissa (Juliano) Dumont, their son Joshua Dumont, their daughter Nichole Dumont; niece, Yolande (Fillion) Laskoski and her husband Leonard of Bridgeport, Conn., their daughters Leona and husband Curtis Lindner of Washington, D.C., and their grown children, and Lisa Laskoski of Pineville, La.; Mary (Wilson) Fillion, widow of Robert Fillion, their daughter Suzanne (Fillion) Salloway, and husband Barry Salloway, of Hampton, grown children Sara and Mathew; Suzanne's younger sister, Linda (Fillion) Kaczinski and husband John, of Marshfield, Mass., and their grown children Emily and Amy; Jeanne Bellavance of Altoona, Pa., widow of Norman Bellavance and her grown children Paul and Jackie; Rachel and Yvon Bizier of Orleans, Ontario, Canada, Lisa Bizier of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, and Florance Bizier of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada.
Roland was the youngest of 13 children in his family. He was predeceased by his parents and older siblings.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 72 High St., Berlin.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. from Good Shepherd Parish followed by interment in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 4, 2020
