CONCORD - Roland J. Latulippe, 85, died February 2, 2019. He was born September 12, 1933 in Bedford to Israel and Mary (Delisle) Latulippe.
Roland is well-known in NH, particularly in Bedford, where he served as a part-time police officer for 45 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, on Friday, February 8, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a service of remembrance. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hampshire Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Association, P.O. Box 3864 Concord, NH 03302. For more information or to leave a message of condolence, please go to www.phaneuf.net.
