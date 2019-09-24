MANCHESTER - Roland L. Cote, 94, died Sept. 18, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born in Manchester on Aug. 14, 1925, he was the son of Leodore and Rose (Bourgeois) Cote.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in the South Pacific and fought in three major engagements: Okinawa, Lady Gulf and Luzon in the Philippines
He was a baker for F.W. Woolworth Co. In addition, he worked for Rich's department store.
He was a member of The American Legion, Merrill Follansbee Post 37, Hooksett.
Family members include nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife, Florence (Carrier) Cote, in 2005; and his sisters, Irene Therriault and Estelle Duval.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. from St. Joseph Cathedral Chapel, Lowell Street, Manchester. Committal services will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Goffstown Road, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association, Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, Mass. 02062.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 24, 2019