He served in the Navy aboard the USS Midway, CVA 41 as a barber, then after returning to Manchester, joined the National Guard and was activated into the Army with the 172nd Field Artillery, serving at Fort Bragg, NC. Roland was a William H. Jutras Post #43 member and held a position of Senior Vice Commander.



He worked at UPS for 29 years as Manager, Package Carrier. He coached many men's softball teams in the Carignan League in Manchester.



Roland is survived by his wife of 59-plus years, Patricia (Lessard) Proulx; his daughters, Janet Barton of Florida, Jo-Ann and husband Rick Dame, Jodi and husband Ken Morel; his sister, Lorraine Grant; brothers, Gerry and Armand Proulx; and grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by son Roland J. Proulx.





