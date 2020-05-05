Roland P. Allard, aged 92, of Manchester NH, passed away on April 26, 2020. Born on February 24, 1928 to Cyrille & Eva (Dionne) Allard, Roland was the 10th child in a remarkable family of eighteen children. Roland is survived by his wife Lucille (Blouin), his sons Ken and Dennis and his daughters Denise (Shannon) and Diane (Decker). He was predeceased by his youngest son, Steven, who died in January this year. Roland is survived by seven of his siblings.
Roland served in the US Army during the Korean war. After the war, Roland worked for Honeywell Protection Service. Roland was an active member of the Church of the Transfiguration where he was an alter server well into his late eighties. Roland and Lucille were members of the Heel & Toe square dance club and Roland was an avid golfer.
Roland is remembered as a kind and loving man with a good sense of humor.
To view Roland's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Roland served in the US Army during the Korean war. After the war, Roland worked for Honeywell Protection Service. Roland was an active member of the Church of the Transfiguration where he was an alter server well into his late eighties. Roland and Lucille were members of the Heel & Toe square dance club and Roland was an avid golfer.
Roland is remembered as a kind and loving man with a good sense of humor.
To view Roland's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 5, 2020.