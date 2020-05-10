Roland S. Garon
1933 - 2020
Roland S. Garon Sr. 86 passed away April 30, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital with loving family by his side. Born in Manchester NH on August 13,1933 to the late Rose Anna (Caron) and Wilfred Garon. He was raised and Educated in Manchester.

He served in the Army National Guard as Ammunition Handler, Acting Machine Gun Sgt, from which he served in 1952-1955. He met and married the love of his life Beverly Desmarais in 1957, with whom was married for 61 years. He was a dedicated father of four children. He worked at Denron Plumbing and Heating until retirement.

A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather brother and Uncle, friend. He enjoyed playing cards, horseshoes, but most of all fishing in his boat at Lake Massabesic. He also enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, teaching them how to fish, play horseshoes and cards for popcorn. He enjoyed going to the lake massabesic with his binoculars. He was loved by all who knew him and will live Forever in our hearts.

He is survived by his children, Dottie Garon and significant other Craig Marr, Carol Garon and significant other Roger Rheault Jr, Roland Garon Jr.,Walter and Paula Garon. Seven grandchildren Christopher Proulx and Grace Houle, Keith Garon, Alyssa Garon, Samantha Garon, Roger Rheault, Shawna Nickerson. Nine great grandchildren Connie Proulx, Keagan Lagos-Garon, Jaida Cadichon-Garon, Arabella Garon, Chase Houle, Cassidy and Riley Hunt, Lillee and Philip Evans. Also several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his Wife, Mother and Father, his brothers Wilfred, Normand, Roger, Raymond and Richard. His sisters Jeanette Cushing, Rita Coppedge, Edvette StJean, Alice LeRoux, Evelyn Roux, Theresa Brown.

Services, At the request of Roland there will be no public service. A private service will be held at a later date with immediate family. Roland will be laid to rest at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen NH.

To view Roland's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
May 10, 2020
Mr.Garon, Thank you for your service RDM Windham NH
Bobby Machain
Friend
May 7, 2020
My mind still talks to you, and my heart still looks for you,
But my soul knows you are at peace. Always and forever
In our hearts. Till we meet again.
Dottie Garon
Daughter
May 7, 2020
Our condolences to the Garon Family. Our thoughts are with you, Gerry and Lucille Beaulieu
Lucille Beaulieu
Friend
May 6, 2020
Dad , We miss you so much. Not a day goes by that your not in our thoughts and prayer. Forever in all our hearts . Love Carol, Roger , Roger
Carol Garon
Daughter
May 6, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to you and your family. Prayers and strength going out.
Deborah Caron
Family Friend
May 5, 2020
My heart goes out to all the family. I knew Roland only for a short time but he was always smiling & joking around! He is now together with his love Beverly. They now rest peacefully together.
Thia Dumensil
May 5, 2020
I am so sorry for your family's loss, may he rest easy you are all in my thoughts..
Terri Langlois
Friend
May 4, 2020
To all of the family my deepest condolences, Uncle Roland you will be missed .
Roland Desmarais
Family
