Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
DURHAM - Roland Stanwood Coker Jr. passed away June 2, 2019, in Hanover Hill Healthcare Center in Manchester.
Born in Crookston, Minn., on March 16, 1924, he was the son of Leola Morrison (Fogg) and Roland S. Coker Sr.
During World War II, he served in U.S. Army with the 390th AAA Battery Battalion. His tour of duty included the Battle of Bulge under the command of Gen. George S. Patton from Feb. 22, 1943 to Dec 16, 1945.
Roland worked with Local Union 976, Portsmouth, as a laborer/mason tender for 50 years.
He belonged to the Jeremiah Smith Grange, One Lee Hook Road, Lee, for 80 1/2 years. In addition, Roland was a member of Post 67, The American Legion, Newmarket.
Family members include his son, William R. Coker and wife Linda of Goffstown; two daughters, Donna Piper and husband Philip of Oak Hill, Fla., and Charlene Salois and husband Ernest of Nottingham; his brother, Ronald S. Coker of Dover; two grandchildren, H. Norman Ellis of Madbury, and Monica Sue Hickey and husband Michael of Candia; two great-grandchildren, Mykayla Leigh and Joseph Ward of Candia; and many more grandchildren and great- grandchildren; a special cousin, Barbara Doucette of Lee; two nephews, David and Van Coker; a niece, Nathalie Fitzgerald of Nebraska; and cousins.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years, Morna (Heath) Coker in 2003; and his brother, Robert S. Coker of Grand Island, Neb., in 1998.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service to follow at noon in Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Road, Route 4, Lee. Deacon Robert Gagnon will officiate. Interment with military honors will immediately follow in Durham Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome. Memorial donations may also be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pa. 18901 or online at www.dementiasociety.org/memorials.
Published in Union Leader on June 5, 2019
