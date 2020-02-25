PLYMOUTH - Roland William Bussiere, 87, passed away peacefully Feb. 15, 2020, in Plymouth.
He was the son of the late Alexander and Eva (Bonnafe) Bussiere.
Roland served in the U.S. Navy.
He enjoyed a highly-innovative career as an electrical engineer, specializing in power generation and distribution. His career brought him around the world having worked in Saudi Arabia, Singapore and various other locations.
An accomplished, educated man, Roland - known to many as "Buzz" - was also a musician and singer, card player and avid golfer. As a man who was very personable, he made many friends in his life. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. After retiring, he could always be found a couple of days a week on the local golf course or at the senior center with friends playing cards.
Family members include his four loving children, Jeanne Bussiere Giovann and husband John of East Hartford, Conn., Holly Bussiere Dooling and husband Kevin of Beaufort, S.C., Deane Bussiere and wife Wendy of Santa Cruz, Calif., and Dana Bussiere Boutwell and husband Tim of Jacksonville, Fla.; his former wife, Marjorie Paull Reed of Groton, Conn.; his sisters-in-law Alice Bussiere of Plymouth, and Alice M. Bussiere of Fort Myers, Fla.; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and nieces, Pam, Tiffany, Diane, Maureen, Joanne and Connie.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in St. Matthew's Parish Hall - Christian Light Center (CLC), 11 School St., Plymouth.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 25, 2020