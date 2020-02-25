Roline G. Newcomb (1946 - 2020)
DERRY - Roline G. "Sister" Newcomb, 73, of Derry, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Pleasant Valley Nursing Center, Derry.

Born in Derry on Feb. 26, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Roline (Wissig) Newcomb. She was a lifelong Derry resident.

In 1964, she graduated from Pinkerton Academy in Derry.

She worked many years for Merrimack Valley Wood Products in Derry.

Roline enjoyed reading, listening to music, and watching television and movies.

Family members include her brother, Bill Newcomb and his wife Judy of Windham; her niece, Dr. Kathleen Rekart and family; her nephew, Matthew Newcomb and family; and other family members and friends.

SERVICES: After cremation, a graveside service is planned for the spring in Forest Hill Cemetery, East Derry.

Memorial donations may be made to the Activities Department at Pleasant Valley Nursing Center, 8 Peabody Road, Derry, N.H. 03038.

Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.

To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 25, 2020
