Rollande N. Messier
1925 - 2020
Rollande N. Messier, 95 of Pembroke, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at The Birches in Concord, following a period of declining health.

Born on March 29, 1925 in Armagh, Quebec, she was the daughter of the late Elzear and Maria (Lemieux) Noel.

"Ro," as she was known to family and friends, moved to Pembroke with her family at the age of 11 and attended the local schools. She worked for many years at Pandora and then for the State of NH Liquor Commission until her retirement. She was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Parish in Allenstown as well as a member of the Ladies of St. Anne and the St. Therese Rosebush Society. She enjoyed spending her winters at Crystal Lake Village in Wauchula, Florida.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Leslie W. "Les" Lajoie in 1969 and later by her second husband, Leo E. Messier who passed in 2017.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Laverdiere and her husband Robert of Allenstown; brother, Ronald Noel and his wife Gwen of Culver, IN; two grandchildren, Lorie Sabean of Pembroke and Sherri Palmer and her husband Glenn of Northfield; and five greatgrandchildren, Kelsea Meacham, Kaylie Meacham, Morgan Polk, Brady Palmer and Gavin Palmer.

In accordance with her wishes, there are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Those attending are requested to wear a mask and maintain social distancing in accordance with state guidelines. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Allenstown. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
