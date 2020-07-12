Mr. Ronald A. Duquette, 73, of Allenstown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 30, 2020.
Born in Manchester, Ron was the son of the late Ovila and Marie (Bouffard) Duquette and stepson of Irene Duquette. He was raised and educated in Allenstown and resided here for most of his life.
An honorably discharged Marine Corps Veteran, Ron proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart.
Ron worked as a Master Plumber for over 50 years and operated his own business, Duke's Plumbing & Heating until the time of his retirement.
He was a past member of the Fr. Routhier Council #4666 Knights of Columbus, the American Legion Post #28 and the VFW. He enjoyed golfing, playing cribbage with his friends and watching his grandchildren's sporting events.
Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Patricia "Patty" (Morelli) Duquette; his sons, William Duquette and his wife Susan of Fremont and Todd Gobbi of Woonsocket, RI; his stepdaughters, Laurie Langevin and her husband Alan of Epsom and Lisa Giovinelli and her husband Steven of Deerfield; his six grandchildren, Brandon Langevin, Olivia Langevin, Julianna Giovinelli, Nolan Duquette, Vincent Giovinelli and Gavin Duquette; his "adopted son," Eric Descoteaux and his wife Michele and their children, Jake, Aidan and Summer; and his siblings, Connie Valley of Pembroke, George Duquette and his wife Lorraine of SC, Cathy Geer of RI, Sharon Fournier and her husband Donald of RI, Dukey Duquette of RI, Armand Duquette of RI and the late Judy Betz.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, July 16th at 12 P.M. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or the Paralyzed Veterans of America
, 7 Mill Brook Rd. Wilton, NH 03086.