Ronald A. "Ron" LaRiviere, 60, of Shrewsbury and formerly of Berlin, N.H., died peacefully on September 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Ron was born in Berlin, N.H., to parents Leo W. and Jeannette (Rivard) LaRiviere, being raised and educated in the same city. Upon graduating from Berlin High School in 1977, he began attending Plymouth State University, achieving his Bachelor's degree in Business in 1981. Ron loved learning and always pushed himself further, and proved this by attending Southern New Hampshire University and getting his Master's degree in Business.



Ron dedicated many years of his career to National Grid in Waltham, Mass., where he worked as Senior Financial Analyst. He and his wife, Dorothy (Charest) LaRiviere, settled in Shrewsbury, Mass., where they raised their family.



Ron leaves behind his wonderful wife of 37 years, Dorothy (Charest) LaRiviere of Shrewsbury; one son, Matthew J. LaRiviere of Burlington, N.C.; three godsons, Joshua LaRiviere, Sr., Joshua LaRiviere, Jr., and Cameron LaRiviere; two siblings, Diane LaRiviere and her husband Ken of Naples, Maine, and James LaRiviere and his wife Jody of Concord, N.H.; nieces and nephews, Cameron, Emma, Chad, Sydney, and Joshua LaRiviere, Jr., Steven and Mashell Landry and their children Amanda and Peyton, and Kim Landry and Brandy Allan; and family friend, Paula Frederick. Ron was predeceased by his godson, Joshua LaRiviere, Sr. and his sister, Sylvia LaRiviere.



Growing up surrounded by nature, Ron continued his passion for the great outdoors well into adulthood - consistently enjoying time spent camping, hiking, hunting, and woodworking. Music was another passion of his; most recently, Ron was learning how to play the guitar. He had a generous soul and always gave back to his community, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and working with charitable organizations to help the needy. Hockey was another beloved hobby of his, both watching and playing.



SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to join Ron's family at his funeral Mass, which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 244 West Main St., Northborough, MA. Burial will be held privately.



BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St., Shrewsbury, MA, is honored to assist the LaRiviere family with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Habitat for Humanity



To leave a note of condolence for Ron's family or to view his "Book of Memories," please visit the funeral home website.

