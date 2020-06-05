Ronald A. Lortie
1947 - 2020
Ronald A. Lortie, 72, of Hooksett, NH, died May 31, 2020.

Born in Manchester, NH on October 26, 1947, he was the son of the late Arthur and Bertha (Donovan) Lortie. He was raised in Manchester and resided in Hooksett for thirty-five years.

Ronald graduated from Central High School.

During the Vietnam War, he served with the United States Army.

He was employed with Norton Enterprise as a closed-circuit television technician.

Ronald's family was the center of his life. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Ronald was a Harley Davidson Motorcycle and automible enthusiast. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and cooking. He will be deeply missed and his memory held dear.

Family members include his wife of fifty-two years, Lynda M. (Crouch) Lortie; a daughter, Jennifer Lortie of Hooksett; three grandchildren, Emma Lortie, Trent Lortie, and Cooper Lortie; a brother, Rusty Lortie and his wife, Murial, of Chester, NH; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Gregory R. Lortie; a brother, Rudy Lortie; and a sister, Lorraine Case.

Services: A memorial service will be held at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, at a date to be announced.

Burial will take place in New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
4 entries
June 4, 2020
We are very sorry to hear about your loss. Prayers go out to your family.
Norm and Nellie Dubois
Friend
June 2, 2020
Sad to hear of Rons passing. Our thoughts are with Lynda and Family.
Dennis & Jane Lortie
Family
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lucille (Lortie) Erickson
Family
June 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you Gone too soon.
Elaine (Lortie) Hambleton
Family
