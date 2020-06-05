Ronald A. Lortie, 72, of Hooksett, NH, died May 31, 2020.
Born in Manchester, NH on October 26, 1947, he was the son of the late Arthur and Bertha (Donovan) Lortie. He was raised in Manchester and resided in Hooksett for thirty-five years.
Ronald graduated from Central High School.
During the Vietnam War, he served with the United States Army.
He was employed with Norton Enterprise as a closed-circuit television technician.
Ronald's family was the center of his life. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Ronald was a Harley Davidson Motorcycle and automible enthusiast. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and cooking. He will be deeply missed and his memory held dear.
Family members include his wife of fifty-two years, Lynda M. (Crouch) Lortie; a daughter, Jennifer Lortie of Hooksett; three grandchildren, Emma Lortie, Trent Lortie, and Cooper Lortie; a brother, Rusty Lortie and his wife, Murial, of Chester, NH; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Gregory R. Lortie; a brother, Rudy Lortie; and a sister, Lorraine Case.
Services: A memorial service will be held at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, at a date to be announced.
Burial will take place in New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Born in Manchester, NH on October 26, 1947, he was the son of the late Arthur and Bertha (Donovan) Lortie. He was raised in Manchester and resided in Hooksett for thirty-five years.
Ronald graduated from Central High School.
During the Vietnam War, he served with the United States Army.
He was employed with Norton Enterprise as a closed-circuit television technician.
Ronald's family was the center of his life. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Ronald was a Harley Davidson Motorcycle and automible enthusiast. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and cooking. He will be deeply missed and his memory held dear.
Family members include his wife of fifty-two years, Lynda M. (Crouch) Lortie; a daughter, Jennifer Lortie of Hooksett; three grandchildren, Emma Lortie, Trent Lortie, and Cooper Lortie; a brother, Rusty Lortie and his wife, Murial, of Chester, NH; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Gregory R. Lortie; a brother, Rudy Lortie; and a sister, Lorraine Case.
Services: A memorial service will be held at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, at a date to be announced.
Burial will take place in New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 5, 2020.