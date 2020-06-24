Ronald A. Lortie
1947 - 2020
Ronald A. Lortie, 72, of Hooksett, NH, died May 31, 2020.

Services: Calling hours are Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10 AM to 1 PM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

A celebration of life will follow in the American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post #2, 251 Maple Street, Manchester, NH

Burial will take place in New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 12 PM.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
JUL
2
Burial
12:00 PM
New Hampshire State Veteran’s Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Lynda and Jen, I'm so sorry for your loss! You're in my thoughts and prayers! Ronnie was larger than life! His devilish smile will be missed greatly! He's probably up in heaven raising hell with gramps and uncle Ronnie! ❤ He will be forever in our hearts! RIP Ronnie! Fly high with the angels! See you on the other side!
Doreen
Friend
June 9, 2020
Lynda, Jen, Trent and Family
I am so sorry for your loss
Lynda I loved you and Ronnie since the day I met you both. I will miss his big smile and rosy cheeks!
Sending ❤ from the Caplette family ❤
Kim
Friend
June 8, 2020
I always felt safe when my Uncle Ronnie was around he was a fun and living man who was fiercely protective. He stood up to what he believed in and im so proud to call him uncle.
Robin Berard
Family
June 6, 2020
Sorry for your loss Lynda and Family prayers are with the you
Connie (Lortie) Plourde
Family
June 6, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Connie so sorry for your loss, always had a smile on his face.
Rachel
Friend
June 5, 2020
I'll remember all the laughs I had with Ron and Greg over the years! That's all I'll remember, the good times! RIP Ronso
Dan Dowd
Friend
June 5, 2020
Mr. Lottie, Thank you for your service RDM Windham NH
Friend
June 5, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with your family
donna fairchild
Friend
June 5, 2020
emma lortie
Family
June 5, 2020
Lynda and Jen, You are in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time. May Ron's memory be eternal. It was always nice seeing him interact with the kids (Jason & Stephen Szelog) at the daycare . Bless you all. Peace and Love
Ann Lambert(Szelog)
Friend
June 4, 2020
We are very sorry to hear about your loss. Prayers go out to your family.
Norm and Nellie Dubois
Friend
June 2, 2020
Sad to hear of Rons passing. Our thoughts are with Lynda and Family.
Dennis & Jane Lortie
Family
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lucille (Lortie) Erickson
Family
June 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you Gone too soon.
Elaine (Lortie) Hambleton
Family
