Ronald A. Lortie, 72, of Hooksett, NH, died May 31, 2020.
Services: Calling hours are Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10 AM to 1 PM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
A celebration of life will follow in the American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post #2, 251 Maple Street, Manchester, NH
Burial will take place in New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 12 PM.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.