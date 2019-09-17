Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. - Ronald A. "Ron" Nordstrom, 82, of West Boylston, died Sept. 10, 2019, in the Rose Monahan Home with his family after a lengthy period of declining health.



Family members include his wife of 57 years, Barbara (Nelligan) Nordstrom; his three children, Beth Keach and her husband Steven of Merrimack, N.H., Kerry Giza and her husband Jim of Sutton, Mass., and James Nordstrom and Susan Whitney of Dennis, Mass.; six grandchildren, Michael and Meaghan Keach, David and Alexandra Giza, Andrew and Elise Nordstrom; a former daughter-in-law, Kelly Zakar of Brookline, N.H.; sisters-in-law, Patricia (Nelligan) Peterleitner and Lee Colborne of Hopkinton, Mass.; two nieces, Elisabeth and Kerstin Peterleitner; his grandnephew, Cooper Kublbeck; and his cousin, J. Drew McManus of Buford, S.C.



Born in Worcester, Mass., he was the only child of Arthur R. and Karen (Madsen) Nordstrom.



He graduated from Major Howard Beal High School. He attended the University of Miami on a football scholarship and graduated from Worcester Junior College. Ron loved his corvettes. He had a competitive spirit and was an athlete. He enjoyed singing starting with the All Saints choir and was a member of the all states choir.



Ron married his neighbor, Barbara, in 1962.



He was entrepreneurial from a young age and had multiple childhood business endeavors. He worked most of his life in construction. He realized his dream when he moved to Cape Cod and founded R&J Concrete of Harwich, Mass., until a serious neck injury rendered him disabled. He was a sales representative for dance and exercise wear for 10 years - "I went from foundations to foundations". In 1991 Ron and son-in-law Steven started Keach-Nordstrom Associates in New Hampshire. Ron retired back to Cape Cod in 2005.



When his children were young, he had been a Webelos leader, baseball coach, and later served on the Harwich town planning board. Ron was also involved with three builds for Habitat for Humanity.



His hobbies included being outdoors, hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling, cribbage and cards as well as spending time with wife and family. He attended his children's and grandchildren's social and scholastic events. Enjoyed listening to jazz music. His favorite sport was football. He was an avid Massachusetts sports team fan. He enjoyed traveling and visited many places. His favorites were Cape Cod and St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.



As Ron's health declined, he returned to central Massachusetts to be closer to family. He enjoyed being a part of the cribbage group at Angell Brook Village of West Boylston.



Ron was a faithful and loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend to all. We shall cherish his memory. He was a good man with a sense of humor and touch of sarcasm.



SERVICES: There will be no service or calling hours.



A celebration of life will be held at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the West Boylston Fire Department, Rose Monahan Home, or a .



Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.



To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information. please visit



