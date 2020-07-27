RONALD ADRIAN "PA" SCOTT SR., "SCOTTY," 88, of North Stratford, NH died peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Ronald was born in Boston, MA on February 18, 1932, the son of Jack Thornton Scott, Sr. and Vera Frances (McCaffrey) Scott and grew up in Milton, MA. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving his country during the Korean War. He joined New England Telephone in 1954, where he worked for 31 years until his "retirement." He and his wife Blanche owned Scott's Big Rock Campground and RV Service. He lit up a room with his friendly smile, practical jokes, and love of laughter. He was an amazing husband; father, grandfather, and friend, and will be missed by all.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Blanche (Cheever) Scott of North Stratford and their seven children Ronald Scott, Jr and his significant other Charlotte Poisson; David Scott and wife Alyssa: Blanche Rogers and husband Scott; Noreen Ross and husband Stephen; Robert Scott and wife Robin; Sharon Connary and husband Ronald; and Kathleen Covell and husband Dwayne; eighteen grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren
