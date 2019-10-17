MILFORD - Ronald D. Hug, 93, of Milford, died on Oct. 15, 2019, in the Community Hospice House, Merrimack.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 1926, he was the son of the late Henry and Alice (Roeber) Hug. Formerly residing in Farmingdale, N.Y., he made his home in Milford for 40 years.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was honorably discharged in November of 1945.
Ron worked 40 years for New York Telephone Co. and New England Telephone Co.
In his earlier years, he was a Boy Scout leader and Little League coach.
Ron was instrumental in the Share Program and was an active communicant of St. Patrick's Church, Milford, where he served on many committees and served as a Eucharistic minister. In addition, he was a member of Milford Council #3035, Knights of Columbus.
Ron was an avid baseball follower of the old Brooklyn Dodgers and later of the New York Mets. He also loved to attend his grandchildren's sporting events, of which there were many.
He was predeceased by the love of his life and his wife of 69 years, Edna M. (Dillon) Hug, who died in 2018.
Ronald was a loving husband and father, always putting his family first. He adored Edna, his high school sweetheart - they were a match "made in heaven" where they both now reside forever, hand-in-hand.
Family members include a daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Jim Schlegel of Hooksett; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Robert and Patty Hug, and Ronald R. Hug, all of Milford; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Hug of New York; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a time of sharing from 6:30 to 7 p.m. in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. from St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford. Burial with military honors will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Milford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Home Health and Hospice, Executive Drive, Merrimack, N.H.
Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford, is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.smith-heald.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 17, 2019