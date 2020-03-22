Ronald "Tiny" D. Tremblay, 79, of Hooksett, N.H., passed away peacefully at his home on March 19, 2020, surrounded by family.
Born in Manchester on May 26, 1940, he was son of the late George and Anita (Talbot) Tremblay.
Ronald attended local schools. He was the CEO and owner of Summit Sheet Metal and retired as Vice President of Northeastern Sheet Metal in Goffstown.
Ronald was an avid outdoorsman who loved maintaining his yard and apple orchard and spending time on the water at Lake Winnipesauke with his family. He was a member of ASHRE, Pointer Fish & Game and 20th Century Skeet Club, and was also a lifetime member of Council 92 Knights of Columbus.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Joanne (LeBlanc) Tremblay of Hooksett; seven children, including Karen Flecchia and her husband Ed of Henniker; Mark Tremblay of Litchfield; Lisa Belzil and her husband Dennis of Litchfield; Eric Tremblay and his wife Meredith of Manchester; Andrea McGregor and her husband John of Litchfield; Lisa Spiers and her husband Kevin of Weare; Renee Shaffer and her husband Keith of Allenstown; his brother, Ron Tremblay of Alabama; his former wife, Irene Tremblay of Litchfield; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: He will be cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronald's memory may be made to Concord VNA Hospice www.crvna.org
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Ronald's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 22, 2020