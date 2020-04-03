Guest Book View Sign Service Information BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 (603)-625-6436 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald (Ronnie) F. Ball of Manchester NH, formerly Revere MA.



Ronald (Ronnie) Frank Ball, 66, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Elliot Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire surrounded by his three daughters and family. He was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts on August 21, 1953, the son of the late Frank Orlando Ball and the late Jean (D'Amico) Ball. He was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1973, and then went on to work for Anheuser Busch for 40 hardworking years.



In his free time, Ronnie could be found golfing, swimming, and cooking. Every Summer he was soaking in the sun at the beach with his family while teaching life long lessons to his 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Family and friends can remember Ronnie for his incredibly funny stories, huge heart, and strive to always do the right thing. Many people may say they would give you the shirt off their back, but Ronnie really did it. The world has lost one of the most genuinely kind people and he will be sincerely missed.



Ronald is survived and will be deeply missed by his beloved daughters: Lainie Ball of Manchester, N.H, Lorna Ball of Revere, M.A and Kimberly Alston of Winthrop, M.A. Survived also by many grandchildren and one great-grandchild including: Briana, Devyn, Delanie, Jayden, Jared, Ralph, and Khalia. He is also survived by his sisters Sandra Foresta of Swampscott, M.A and Valerie Biggieri and husband David of Natick, M.A, and former wife Yvonne (Palladino) Ball of Salem, N.H. Ronald also leaves behind many special relatives like niece Cheryl Earp and a grandchild by marriage, Faith Ann, along with several life-long friends who he adored.



Due to the current pandemic, no services have been planned at this time but will be released at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Italian Home for Children in Boston, MA (



J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



For more information and online guestbook please visit



