Ronald Francis Glaude, 86, passed away on Tuesday December 1, 2020 in Manchester, NH with his family by his side. Born on May 11, 1934 in Manchester, NH he is the son of Alfred and Mildred (Hunkins) Glaude.
Ron enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his wife of 65 years Patricia. He worked for the Goffstown School District as the Building and Grounds Supervisor for 11 years and then when he retired, started his own carpentry business Glaude and Sons, Inc. He was also an Usher at St. Lawrence Church for 35 years. Ron also enjoyed woodworking and would make special gifts for family and friends for every holiday. He loved being "Papa" to all his great grandchildren and teaching them handyman skills. Ron was one to always put his family first and there was nothing that he could not fix.
He is survived by his wife Patricia (Yianakopolos) Glaude of Goffstown NH, son Michael Glaude and his wife Susan of Allenstown NH, son Eric Glaude of Northwood NH, son Timothy Glaude and his wife Marie of Goffstown NH, son Gary Glaude and his wife Paula of Laconia NH, daughter Laurie LaMontagne and her husband David of Raymond NH, sister Carole Bernard and her husband Russell of Weare NH, 11 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday December 4th at 10am at the St. Lawrence Church, 5 East Union Street Goffstown, followed by a committal service at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford, NH. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com