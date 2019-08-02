BELMONT - Ronald G. "Ron" Bouchard, 69, of Belmont, died July 25, 2019, in his home after a sudden illness.
Born in Manchester on March 15, 1950, he was the son of Eugene E. and Yvonne (Berthiaume) Bouchard. Raised in the Queen City, he resided in Bedford and Exeter before moving to Belmont.
In 1968, Ron graduated from Manchester Memorial High School.
Before retiring, he was a successful self-employed contractor for many years.
Ron was an avid Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast. In addition, he enjoyed spending time boating with his family. He was one of a kind. Ron will be remembered by many for his quick wit and strong, outgoing personality. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Family members include his son, Christopher R. Bouchard and his wife, Jennifer, of Tilton; a granddaughter, Katelyn Bouchard of Hopkinton; two sisters, Linda B. Otterson of Largo, Fla., and Diane T. Bouchard of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: After cremation, funeral services are private.
Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 2, 2019