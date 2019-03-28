Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born on Jan. 2, 1960, in Arlington, Mass., he was the son of Gordon and Eleanor (Hutchinson) Sorli. Ron was raised and educated in Burlington, Mass., and was a graduate of Burlington High School. He attended UMass Dartmouth, earning a bachelor of science degree in engineering.



He was employed as a software engineer for 37 years, most recently with FLIR Systems in Nashua. One of Ron's many accomplishments during his career included a U.S. Patent for his work inventing software to create three dimensional models.



Ron enjoyed spending his free time at his seasonal RV in the mountains of Tamworth with his wife and two dogs, Maggie and Tasha. His hobbies also included running, hiking, kayaking, playing recreational hockey and making maple syrup in his backyard. Ron was a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and was thrilled to witness their first Super Bowl Championship with his son in 2018.



Family members include his loving wife of 37 years, Debra (Sheehan) Sorli; a son, Kevin Sorli and his wife Andrea; two daughters, Kristen and her husband Jameson Meschino, and Kayla Sorli and her significant other Michael Oppel; a grandson, Corbin Meschino; his parents, Gordon and Eleanor Sorli; two brothers, Paul Sorli and Eric Sorli and his wife Laura; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, March 31, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. A funeral service is Monday, April 1, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack.



To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit

MERRIMACK - Ronald G. Sorli, 59, of Merrimack, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.Born on Jan. 2, 1960, in Arlington, Mass., he was the son of Gordon and Eleanor (Hutchinson) Sorli. Ron was raised and educated in Burlington, Mass., and was a graduate of Burlington High School. He attended UMass Dartmouth, earning a bachelor of science degree in engineering.He was employed as a software engineer for 37 years, most recently with FLIR Systems in Nashua. One of Ron's many accomplishments during his career included a U.S. Patent for his work inventing software to create three dimensional models.Ron enjoyed spending his free time at his seasonal RV in the mountains of Tamworth with his wife and two dogs, Maggie and Tasha. His hobbies also included running, hiking, kayaking, playing recreational hockey and making maple syrup in his backyard. Ron was a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and was thrilled to witness their first Super Bowl Championship with his son in 2018.Family members include his loving wife of 37 years, Debra (Sheehan) Sorli; a son, Kevin Sorli and his wife Andrea; two daughters, Kristen and her husband Jameson Meschino, and Kayla Sorli and her significant other Michael Oppel; a grandson, Corbin Meschino; his parents, Gordon and Eleanor Sorli; two brothers, Paul Sorli and Eric Sorli and his wife Laura; and nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, March 31, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. A funeral service is Monday, April 1, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack.To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com Funeral Home George R. Rivet Funeral Home

425 Daniel Webster Highway

Merrimack , NH 03054

(603) 424-5530 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close