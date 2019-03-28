MERRIMACK - Ronald G. Sorli, 59, of Merrimack, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on Jan. 2, 1960, in Arlington, Mass., he was the son of Gordon and Eleanor (Hutchinson) Sorli. Ron was raised and educated in Burlington, Mass., and was a graduate of Burlington High School. He attended UMass Dartmouth, earning a bachelor of science degree in engineering.
He was employed as a software engineer for 37 years, most recently with FLIR Systems in Nashua. One of Ron's many accomplishments during his career included a U.S. Patent for his work inventing software to create three dimensional models.
Ron enjoyed spending his free time at his seasonal RV in the mountains of Tamworth with his wife and two dogs, Maggie and Tasha. His hobbies also included running, hiking, kayaking, playing recreational hockey and making maple syrup in his backyard. Ron was a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and was thrilled to witness their first Super Bowl Championship with his son in 2018.
Family members include his loving wife of 37 years, Debra (Sheehan) Sorli; a son, Kevin Sorli and his wife Andrea; two daughters, Kristen and her husband Jameson Meschino, and Kayla Sorli and her significant other Michael Oppel; a grandson, Corbin Meschino; his parents, Gordon and Eleanor Sorli; two brothers, Paul Sorli and Eric Sorli and his wife Laura; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, March 31, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. A funeral service is Monday, April 1, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 28, 2019