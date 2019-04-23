AUBURN - Ronald H. "Ron" Nelson, 68, of Delanco, N.J., passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in The Samaritan Hospice Center in Voorhees, N.J.
Born Nov. 9, 1950, in Manchester, he was the son of the late John and Claire (Groleau) Nelson. He has been a resident of Delanco, N.J., for 5 months after moving from Auburn, where he resided for 42 years.
He was an employee of Verizon up until retirement at the age of 52.
Ron was a veteran of Vietnam serving in the U.S. Army.
He was a communicant of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church.
Ron was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Nelson.
Family members include his loving wife, Carol A. Nelson; brother and sister-in-law John and Chris Nelson of Hartford, Conn.; son and daughter-in-law Jeremy and Alexandra Nelson; grandchildren, Coralynn Silk, Lilliana, Connor and Maddox Nelson; and he was blessed with wonderful nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
.
SERVICES: A wake will be held at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, on Friday, April 26, from 5 to 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter Church, Auburn. Burial with military honors will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
To order flowers or send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 23, 2019