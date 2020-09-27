A father and beloved husband, Ron Adams, 79 of Holderness, NH, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Ron and his wife of 57 years, MaryAnn, are role models for a life well-lived. While Ron may not have written legislation or performed surgery, he left his mark in many ways. Perhaps Ron's singular mark on this world was his desire to spare his children the pain and grief of the mistakes he made in his own life. To that end, Ron and Mary Ann raised four adult children who are financially independent; prioritize funding their retirement and their kids' college savings; have each been married 20+ years; take care of each other; know how to have fun; find joy in a good book; keep active; expose their children to many experiences; and aren't afraid to work hard, get their hands dirty, or fix it themselves. Ron and Mary Ann shared a life based in mutual support and deep love for each other, their family, and their friends. We are so grateful to our mother for her commitment to caring for dad at home and to the aids who assisted her. Dearest Dad, life on earth will not be the same without you. Please give Grandpa, Gram, Eugene, and Pat all our love. A celebration of life will be held on Ron's 80th birthday in 2021. Corny jokes, loving memories, and warm smiles are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to diabetes.org
(American Diabetes Association) or alz.org
(Alzheimer's Association
). The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com