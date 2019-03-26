MANCHESTER - Ronald J. Cote, 69, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, in his residence surrounded by loved ones.
Born on June 18, 1949, in Manchester, he was the son of the late Edouard and Jeannette (Gabert) Cote. He grew up in Manchester and graduated from Manchester High School West.
Mr. Cote worked 25 years for Kalwal Corp.
Ronnie enjoyed bowling, billiards, horseshoes, cribbage, and spending time with family and friends. He was also a longtime member and president of the Workmen's Club in Manchester.
Family members include his wife of 49 years, Jacqueline V. (Pellerin) Cote of Manchester; his son, Ronald D. Cote and family (Shannon Cote, daughter-in-law, Madison Cote, granddaughter, and Serena Cote, granddaughter) of Manchester; his eldest daughter Michelle C. Cote and family (Paul Beauregard, son-in-law, and Cody Beauregard, grandson) of Goffstown; his youngest daughter, Diana C. Fontaine and family (Robert Fontaine, son-in-law), of Manchester.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Thursday, March 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation (https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/how-you-can-help/), in memory of Mr. Cote.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 26, 2019