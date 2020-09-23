SSGT Ronald J. Ouellette, USAF, 23, of Merrimack, NH, died Monday, September 14, 2020 in Kuwait from injuries suffered in an ATV accident. He was born in Derry, NH on May 7, 1997, a son of Kerry (Jones) Slade and Ronald Ouellette. He had been a resident of Merrimack for several years, and was raised in Londonderry, NH. RJ was a graduate of Londonderry High School, Class of 2015, and was currently serving in the US Air Force in Kuwait.
He is survived by his mother, Kerry Slade and her husband Jack of Ripley, TN; his father, Ronald Ouellette and his wife Deborah of Merrimack; his sister, Mary Ouellette of Ripley, TN; his stepbrother, Justin Byrd of Merrimack; his stepsister, Jenna Byrd of Nashua; his grandparents, Ronald Renfroe of Cumming, GA, Robert and Martha Howe of Mesa, AZ, and Gary and Terry Ouellette; his girlfriend, Haley Burgess; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A walk-through wake with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family will be held on Sunday, September 27th from 12pm - 4:00pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks, minimize contact and maintain social distancing. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 1:00pm in NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com