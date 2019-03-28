Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BOW - Ronald J. Proulx, 62, of Bow, died unexpectedly in Concord Hospital on March 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, family and friends.



Born in St. Paul, Minn., on Jan. 22, 1957, he was the son of the late Conrad and Myra Jean (Wallace) Proulx.



Ron graduated from high school in Long Beach, Calif., and had been a resident of New Hampshire for 36 years. He was employed by the State of New Hampshire for many years, most recently as a warehouse manager at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton.



Ron had a passion for bird hunting and fishing. He loved to laugh and to tell awkward jokes, usually at inappropriate times. He had a big heart, was very generous and brought fun, laughter and happiness to so many people's lives. His enormous hugs will be greatly missed, but above all, he will be remembered as a caring and loving husband, brother, uncle and friend.



Family members include his wife of 30 years, Crystal A. (Pazdziorko) of Bow; three sisters, Joanne Morris and husband Paul of California, Deborah Proulx of Idaho, and Julie Proulx of Idaho; one brother, Edward Proulx and wife Suzie of Idaho; nieces and nephews; and the "Porch People" who truly were Ron's extended family. He was predeceased by both parents; a brother, Mike Proulx; and his beloved sidekick and best friend Charlie, the 120 lbs. German shepherd who sometimes allowed Crystal to share time with Ron in the passenger seat of his old pickup truck.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. with a Service of Remembrance beginning promptly at 3 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Parish Food Pantry, 72 S. Main St., Concord, NH 03301, or Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, NH 03102. To leave a message of condolence, visit







BOW - Ronald J. Proulx, 62, of Bow, died unexpectedly in Concord Hospital on March 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, family and friends.Born in St. Paul, Minn., on Jan. 22, 1957, he was the son of the late Conrad and Myra Jean (Wallace) Proulx.Ron graduated from high school in Long Beach, Calif., and had been a resident of New Hampshire for 36 years. He was employed by the State of New Hampshire for many years, most recently as a warehouse manager at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton.Ron had a passion for bird hunting and fishing. He loved to laugh and to tell awkward jokes, usually at inappropriate times. He had a big heart, was very generous and brought fun, laughter and happiness to so many people's lives. His enormous hugs will be greatly missed, but above all, he will be remembered as a caring and loving husband, brother, uncle and friend.Family members include his wife of 30 years, Crystal A. (Pazdziorko) of Bow; three sisters, Joanne Morris and husband Paul of California, Deborah Proulx of Idaho, and Julie Proulx of Idaho; one brother, Edward Proulx and wife Suzie of Idaho; nieces and nephews; and the "Porch People" who truly were Ron's extended family. He was predeceased by both parents; a brother, Mike Proulx; and his beloved sidekick and best friend Charlie, the 120 lbs. German shepherd who sometimes allowed Crystal to share time with Ron in the passenger seat of his old pickup truck.SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. with a Service of Remembrance beginning promptly at 3 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Parish Food Pantry, 72 S. Main St., Concord, NH 03301, or Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, NH 03102. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lambert Funeral Home

1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-6951 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close