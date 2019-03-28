BOW - Ronald J. Proulx, 62, of Bow, died unexpectedly in Concord Hospital on March 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, family and friends.
Born in St. Paul, Minn., on Jan. 22, 1957, he was the son of the late Conrad and Myra Jean (Wallace) Proulx.
Ron graduated from high school in Long Beach, Calif., and had been a resident of New Hampshire for 36 years. He was employed by the State of New Hampshire for many years, most recently as a warehouse manager at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton.
Ron had a passion for bird hunting and fishing. He loved to laugh and to tell awkward jokes, usually at inappropriate times. He had a big heart, was very generous and brought fun, laughter and happiness to so many people's lives. His enormous hugs will be greatly missed, but above all, he will be remembered as a caring and loving husband, brother, uncle and friend.
Family members include his wife of 30 years, Crystal A. (Pazdziorko) of Bow; three sisters, Joanne Morris and husband Paul of California, Deborah Proulx of Idaho, and Julie Proulx of Idaho; one brother, Edward Proulx and wife Suzie of Idaho; nieces and nephews; and the "Porch People" who truly were Ron's extended family. He was predeceased by both parents; a brother, Mike Proulx; and his beloved sidekick and best friend Charlie, the 120 lbs. German shepherd who sometimes allowed Crystal to share time with Ron in the passenger seat of his old pickup truck.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. with a Service of Remembrance beginning promptly at 3 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Parish Food Pantry, 72 S. Main St., Concord, NH 03301, or Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, NH 03102. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
