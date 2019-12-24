Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seton church 190 Meetinghouse Road Bedford , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seton Church 190 Meetinghouse Rd. Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MERRIMACK - Ronald J. Surrette, 71, of Merrimack, died unexpectedly on Dec. 20, 2019.



Born in Worcester, Mass., on Feb. 24, 1948, he was the son of the late Robert and Anita (Pizzuti) Surrette.



Ronald graduated from North High School, Worcester, Mass., and Worcester Junior College.



He served in the U.S. Army with the military police (MP) and was honorably discharged.



Ronald worked in sales for several computer companies. After retiring, he worked in sales for BJ's Wholesalers.



He was an outgoing, social and giving man. He had an amazing sense of humor and would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed golfing and fishing, but his true passion was his family. Family was his priority and always came first. Seeing his family happy was what brought him true happiness. Ronald was the "fun Grampy" on the beach, in the pool, and in his grandchildren's lives. He was the Grampy that rode big wheels, and on the sled. The Grampy that gave 100% all of the time. Above all, he will be remembered as the best, most loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.



Family members include his beloved wife of 49 years, Constance (Shilalie) Surrette; his daughter, Laurie S. Lamy and husband Ray; his son, Jeff M. Surrette and wife Darlene of Pepperell, Mass.; and two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Sarah.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Amy Greene.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to the police department, fire department and first responders of Merrimack for their care, kindness and empathy.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetary, 448 Donald St., Bedford.



Memorial donations may be made to Monarch School of New England, in honor of his granddaughter, Elizabeth Lamy, P.O. Box 1921, Rochester, N.H. 03866.



