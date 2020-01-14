Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald J. Vinnacombe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Ronald John Vinnacombe, 83, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in St. Theresa's Nursing Home in Manchester surrounded by his loving family.



He was married on June 15, 1957, in Philadelphia, Pa., to AnnaMarie (Strouse) Vinnacombe and shared 62 years of marriage.



Born in Philadelphia, Pa., on June 4, 1936, he was the son of the late John J. and Dorothea M. (Callaghan) Vinnacombe.



He graduated from Lansdown High School in Pennsylvania.



Ronald served eight years in the U.S. Naval Reserve.



He worked 47 years as a printer for Lithographic Publications Inc. (LPI) in Stoneham, Mass.



In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, coaching little league, nature and wildlife. Ronald especially liked birds and dogs.



In addition to his wife, family members include his six children, Ronald J. Vinnacombe Jr. and his wife Delcia, Dolores A. Lessard and her husband Guy, Michael P. Vinnacombe and his wife BethAnn, Joan M. Lough and her husband Michael, Doris A. Cvinar and her husband Dennis, and Colleen A. Vignati and her husband John; nine grandchildren, Ryan and Lauren Lessard, Andrew Vinnacombe, Philip Lough, Brandon and Allison Cvinar, and Timothy, McKayla and Patrick Ogara; two great-grandchildren, Ricky and Joshua Vinnacombe; two brothers, Edward and Gary Vinnacombe; and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by four grandchildren, James Vinnacombe, Kyle Ogara, Chrissy Vinnacombe and Jennifer Lough; one great-grandchild, Taylor Rose Vinnacombe; and his three brothers, John, Walter and Philip Vinnacombe.



SERVICES: At the request of his family there will be no services.



