Ronald L. Cloutier
Ronald L. Cloutier, 88, died September 17, 2020 at Community Hospice House in Merrimack following a brief illness.

He was born in Manchester on January 30, 1932 the son of Germain and Aurore (Jean) Cloutier.

He proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force.

Prior to his retirement he worked for Amoskeag Beverages.

He was a long time Parishioner of Parish of the Transfiguration, a member of the American Legion Jutras Post 43, the American Legion Riders and served 55 plus years with the Muchachos, as Quartermaster, Corps Director and Staff Member during his tenure.

Family members include his wife of 67 years, Lorraine (Coulon) Cloutier of Manchester, six children; Susan Cloutier, of Manchester, Michael Cloutier and his wife, Susan of Manchester, Daniel Cloutier and his wife, Donna of Goffstown, Elaine Locker and her husband, Mitchell of Bow, Ronald L. Cloutier Jr. and his wife, Adelle of North Carolina, Gary Cloutier and his wife, Lisa of Tarpon Springs, FL., 18 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 brother; Paul Cloutier and his wife, Patricia of Bedford.

He was predeceased by a grandson, Benjamin Cloutier and 2 brothers, Robert and Raymond Cloutier.

Walk through calling hours with masks will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St.

A mass of Christian burial will follow, Tuesday at 11 am in Parish of the Transfiguration, Kelley St.

Entombment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers donations in Ronald's name may be made to the American Legion Jutras Post 43, 56 Boutwell St., Manchester, NH 03102 or to The Muchachos Inc., 1750 Elm St., Box 902, Manchester NH 03104.

For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
