Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Patrick Church 34 Amherst St. Milford , NH

Wise, witty and warm-hearted are just a few ways those who knew him best describe this devoted husband, loving father, friend and mentor to many.



Ronald Louis Lockwood of Milford, N.H., was born the eldest son of Louis and Bessie on July 24, 1936, in Utica, N.Y., and died peacefully at home on June 26, 2019.



In 1955, Ron graduated from Whitesboro High School in New York. He then began a career in the manufacturing industry, acquiring two significant positions where he honed his supervisory management skills: one at Univac, Utica, N.Y., the other at Mohawk Data Sciences, Herkimer, N.Y.



As the family grew, the economy shifted, and "an opportunity he couldn't refuse" presented itself. This incredibly astute man, along with his wife "Irish" and their six kids, made the brave move to New Hampshire in 1977, where he spent the next 40 years working as Director of Operations, Plant Manager, Manufacturing Engineer Manager, and Consultant at various New England companies. In all of these positions, he was considered "a pragmatic a*s-kicker who always got the job done."



After retiring, Ron had more time to enjoy the things he loved like fishing, hunting, cooking, and playing golf with family and friends. Ron was an avid digital photographer and a whiz at Photoshop. He took great pleasure in restoring photos, creating personalized family calendars and greeting cards as well as designing amazing photo collages for the family he loved.



Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Bessie May (Clark) Lockwood and Louis Gotlieb Lockwood; and son, Michael Charles Lockwood Sr.



He is survived by high school sweetheart and wife of 61 years, Helen Carol (Moore) Lockwood; brother, Douglas (Rose) Lockwood of Vernon Center, N.Y.; children Mark (Rhonda) Lockwood of Canterbury, N.H., Lori True of Richfield, Minn., Ronald "Gus" (Tracy) Lockwood Jr. of Larkspur, Colo., Heidi (Greg) Morse of Pleasanton, Calif., Aaron Lockwood and partner Clarisse Domingo of Staten Island, N.Y.; Karen Lockwood, wife of Michael Sr.; additional family Brenda Lockwood and Brett True; 14 grandchildren: Amber, Michael Jr., Corie, Elizabeth, Christopher, Brittany, Brendon, Amanda, Katherine, Colin, Brian, Kayla, Audrey, John; and 5 great-grandchildren: Madison, Suvi, William, Dalilah, and Mason.



SERVICES: Memorial visiting hours are on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. in the



A Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m., St. Patrick Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to SHARE Outreach, Inc., 1 Columbus Ave., Milford, NH 03055, or Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Dr., Merrimack, NH 03054.



To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to



Dear Ron, Dad, and Grandpa, rest in love and peace.

