Service Information

Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord , NH 033015048
(603)-225-3517

Visitation
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord , NH 033015048

Memorial service
2:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord , NH 033015048

Obituary

Ronald Lloyd Rush, longtime resident of Pembroke, died peacefully after a sudden illness on Sunday, February 16, 2020, with his family by his side.



Ron was born October 22, 1941 in Concord, son of the late Lloyd E. Rush and Gertrude E. (Smith) Rush. He grew up in Pembroke, NH, graduating from Pembroke Academy, Class of 1959, and from Keene State College, Class of 1963. He received a Masters in Education from the University of New Hampshire in 1984.



Ron married his wife of more than 54 years, Deanna (Perkins) Rush, in 1965. He was a lifelong educator, teaching industrial arts before becoming Vocational Director and Vice Principal over the course of a 34-year career at Pembroke Academy. He was a member of the Punta Gorda (FL) Elks and the International Order of Odd Fellows.



Family members include his wife Deanna of Port Charlotte, FL; son Gregory R. Rush and his wife, Kathleen, of Wellesley MA and daughter Rebecca L. Rush of Pembroke, NH; grandchildren Mackenzie, Bennett and Caroline Rush; nephews Michael Rush, Doug and Dan Sweet and John S. Perkins. He was predeceased by his brother, Gary L. Rush, in October 1997.



Ron will be remembered by all for his tireless work ethic and love of Mendums Pond in Barrington, NH; Chicken Night at the Elks; live theatre; UNH Alumni of SW Florida; dining out; and spending time with family and friends.



Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH.



A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00pm also at Bennett Funeral Home.



Burial will be in Buck Street Cemetery in Pembroke, NH at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to either The Majestic Theatre, c/o A. Robert Dionne, 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH 03109, or to the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 Charities, PO Box 511598, Punta Gorda, FL 33951.

